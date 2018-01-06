None can deny Malaysia’s higher education excellence – Idris Jusoh

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BESUT: No one in Malaysia or outside can deny the country’s higher education has improved, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said through efforts undertaken, the national system of higher education and its quality were starting to be recognised by some developed countries which once led Malaysia in the field of higher education.

“The educational performance of the nation’s universities has proved to be good and admired by many countries including Australia, when five research universities were ranked among the top eight universities in Asia last year,” he told the media after signing the plaque for the 174th community house at Kampung Tok Has in Jertih today.

The names of Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) are now beginning to become the subject of conversation of foreign nationals through their successful educational performances since two years ago.

In this regard, Idris, who is also Besut MP, has urged Malaysians to support the national universities by giving them priority when sending their children to study in various fields.

He said the people should be aware and provide support by not being shackled by false news or denials published in the social media on the performance of higher education centres in the country.

The news which alleged that Malaysia had ‘paid’ for a ranking is incorrect because the assessment of a university is carried out by professional bodies scientifically, and not concocted or taken from invalid sources.

“If it is true that a university has to ‘pay’ in order to get a ranking, does it mean Oxford University or the University of Cambridge, University of Singapore and the Hong Kong University also do it?,” asked the minister.

He further urged the people to follow good news and avoid being deceived by the growing number of lies in social media aimed at bringing down the government.

At the event, Idris, who was accompanied by wife, To’ Puan Seri Che Kamariah Zakaria, signed the plaque to award the 147th community home to single mother Wan Rusliza Wan Sulaiman, 46, who has three daughters and two sons, aged between eight and 23.

Wan Rusliza, who has eight siblings and sold ‘goreng pisang’ for a living, stays at her late parents’ house with her children. – Bernama