Only two flood-hit schools remain closed

KOTA KINABALU: Only two schools remained closed due to flooding as of Jan 5.

According to a statement issued by the State Education Department director Datuk Hajjah Maimunah Suhaibul, the schools that remained shut were SK Jabang and SK Kg Brunei which are located within the Beaufort district.

She said a total of 278 pupils, out of which 219 were from SK Kg Brunei, were affected by the closure.

Also affected were 39 teachers from the two schools.

The latest development meant that there is a drop of schools that remained closed.

On Jan 4, a total of 16 schools were shut due to flooding. Out of the total, 13 were primary schools and three were secondary schools.

The majority of the affected schools were located in Beaufort, while only two were in the Papar district.

