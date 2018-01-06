Postman jailed six months for misappropriating RM33,200

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A postman, who was attached to Pos Malaysia Berhad Membakut, was jailed six months by the Sessions Court here yesterday for misappropriating RM33,200 in cash which had been entrusted to him.

Judge Azreena Aziz meted out the sentence on Cyril Ondoi, 53, after he admitted to an alternative charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to five years and whipping or with a fine, upon conviction.

The accused was caught misusing the cash in the office on February 20, 2017.

The judge ordered the accused to serve his jail term from yesterday.

The prosecution told the court that the accused, who hails from Membakut, had been working with Pos Malaysia since 1997, and was stationed in Membakut in 2006.

Before the accused was arrested, a complainant was informed by one of the cashiers that they did not receive a mail sack from Membakut, and a police report was lodged.

The prosecution explained that the complainant had given the said sack to the accused which contained cash obtained from daily transactions there, and letters, but the accused hid the sack and substituted it with an empty sack.

The empty sack was put on a table together with another sacks and were later collected by a mail contractor and sent to the headquarters here.

The contractor did not suspect anything as the sack was labelled and tied as usual and the contractor only came to know that it was empty after giving it to the headquarters.

Police investigation revealed that the accused had hidden the sack at an abandoned house and the accused led the police to the place but the cash was not discovered as it had been used by the accused.

In mitigation, counsel Dominic Chew submitted that the accused regretted what he had done and urged the court to place his client under a bond of good behaviour.

The counsel also said the accused had used the cash to pay his debts, plus the accused was suffering from high blood pressure and had six kids to support.

In reply the prosecution argued that a good behaviour bond was not an appropriate punishment to be imposed on the accused and prayed for a custodial sentence be imposed.