RM17,000 drugs seized, two held

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Police arrested two men in two separate locations recently for possessing drugs.

Acting chief police, Supt. Abdul Fuad bin Abdul Malek said in the first case, a police team from the narcotics unit raided a house in Kampung Mangkalinau, Mile 3 upon receiving a tip around 1.30am on January 1.

Following an inspection of the house, he said the police detained a 39-year-old man and confiscated 67 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated value of RM5,000.

The man, who is also foreigner, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a 39-year-old local man around 2pm on January 3 during a roadblock at Km 52 Check Point.

Abdul Fuad said inspection of the suspect’s Proton Iswara vehicle yielded three plastic packets containing 152 grams of methamphetamine worth about RM12,000.

The suspect also tested positive for drug abuse. Both of the suspects were arrested under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.