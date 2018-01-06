School renovation, restoration projects for Sarawak to kick off next month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The first phase of school renovation and restoration projects across the state will commence next month, discloses Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The minister, who also heads the programme’s taskforce for Sarawak, said at a press conference yesterday that a total of RM1 billion had been allocated for projects under Budget 2018.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) and the Education Department will implement the projects, while I monitor the two agencies involved in this programme. I will personally monitor how the budget is used for the programme,” he said, adding that there are 130 schools in the state would be up for renovation under the programme’s first phase.

He said the works on these schools would incorporate the Industrialised Building System (IBS) permitted by the JKR, and all companies with expertise in IBS should bid for projects under the programme.

However, not all schools undergoing renovation would be using this system.

“Some schools have to be renovated and restored using the conventional system. IBS might not be suitable for some of the schools identified under the first phase of this programme,” he explained.

Fadillah also expressed his hope for a meeting with all parties involved to be held soon, in determining which school or project would be renovated or restored via IBS, and which via the conventional method – before the month’s end.

Under Budget 2018, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak allocated RM1 billion to Sarawak and another RM1 billion for this programme.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin would head the programme’s taskforce for Sabah.