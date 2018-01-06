Smuggled liquor, gratification money seized during Ops Libas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A total of 280 boxes containing 6,720 cans of various brands of liquor believed to be contraband were seized by General Operations Force (PGA) at a premises in Mile 30, Jalan Bintulu-Miri here on Thursday.

The raid was carried out by a team from Battalion 12 PGA Miri in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Bintulu during their integrated Ops Libas.

Commanding officer of Battalion 12 PGA Miri Superintendent Tan Hiap Seng who confirmed the case said the raid was conducted following information and surveillance in the area for several weeks.

“During the raid, the owner of the premises refused to cooperate and open the store. The officer on duty directed his members to break the key to the store and they found various types of liquor for which customs duties were not paid which is illegal under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

He said during the raid, a local man believed to be the owner of the premises was also arrested for attempting to give monetary bribe to the officer on duty.

“The 55-year-old suspect attempted to give bribe amounting to RM20,000 so that the personnel did not make arrest or seizures on the premises.

“A warning was given to the suspect that monetary bribe is an offence but the owner was stubborn and still insisted to give,” he said.

He was duly arrested and the RM20,000 gratification seized. All seized items were handed over to the Bintulu MACC office and the Bintulu Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further investigation.