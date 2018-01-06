Tawau aims to have most ‘Flame of the Forest’ trees

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The district may create a name for itself in the eyes of the world with an ambitious

venture by a non-governmental organization to rival two cities in China in having the

most ‘Flame of the Forest’ trees when the project to plant 8,000 of such trees is completed.

The planting of such tree known as Delonix Regia in scientific term was planned by

Green Tawau Action Committee (GTAC) led by Larry Koh will transform the district to outsiders and tourists when the intended number of trees were fully planted along the road leading to the district’s township from its airport.

In a countdown to 2018 organized by GTAC and Tawau Musician Association (TMA)

recently at the Sin Onn hall, organizing chairman Wong Jia Lih said some 6,000 such trees

had been planted jointly with other associations in the last five years.

“The main reason for us to get others to come and take part in the planting is to create

awareness to the general public in working together to beautify the district and public

support has been pro-active thus far,” he said.

Wong cited that each of the trees would produce a large number of red coloured flowers when the weather condition is right and these flowers would last for about two weeks and would be a sight to be admire.

He said the countdown event, which was attended by over 700 guests, was part of their

committee’s effort in appreciating the many associations that had come in support of the drive.