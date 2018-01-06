Volunteers hope authorities will clarify holding time for captured dogs

KUCHING: Save Our Strays Kuching (SOS Kuching) is hoping that relevant authorities will be able to give assurance and clarification regarding the 48-hour holding period for captured dogs, following complaints of dogs being put down before the holding time expired.

Its president Kitty Chin pointed out that SOS Kuching volunteers have received numerous complaints that dogs had been put down before holding time was up when the owners went to claim them, as well as inquiries on where to claim the dogs.

“There isn’t specific details given, especially the location where the dogs are kept and can be claimed. A lot of people asked us about this, which we were also unsure about.

“More importantly, we want the authorities to provide assurance on the 48-hour holding time because people came and complained to us that they went to claim their dogs before the time was due only to discover the dogs have been put to sleep,” she told a press conference today.

A mass operation to capture stray dogs has been ongoing since Jan 3 to curb the spread of rabies in the state. The State Disaster Management Committee has informed that the dogs caught would be kept for 48 hours before being put down, and pet owners must claim their dogs within that period.

Chin said SOS Kuching is always interested in collaborating with the authorities to achieve the most humane and effective outcome.

“We are always open to any inquiries that the public has about handling pets or strays. We will try our best to address as many calls for help as possible, but we require public cooperation as well in order to make life better for animals.

“SOS Kuching does not have an official centre, shelter or office, and members are all volunteers with regular jobs.

“Many of us are parents. So we need the public’s help as well. For example if you see a dog in need of help and call us, sometimes we are not able to address it immediately, but might ask you a few questions to see if you can do something while we try to organise help. That is when you can step in and help the animals. In fact, many members of the public have become volunteers and supporters through this process,” she added.

Chin noted the need to inform and educate the public about strays dogs wearing coloured plastic collars, which indicated that they were healthy as they have gone through the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release (TNVR) programme.

“We want the public to stop making complaints to the local councils or authorities regarding the presence of these dogs in their neighbourhoods because they posed no harm. We have put a lot of efforts to ensure their well-being before releasing them back to the streets while keeping an eye on them at the same time.

“In fact, they play a very important role in protecting the neighbourhood from suspected rabid dogs because of their territorial nature as well as keeping the neighbourhood and its residents safe from potential crime or outsiders.”

On police probing violent comments on their Facebook page, Chin said they never encouraged nor do they condone any form of illegal act including protest, threats or violence.

“We are unaware of the negative comments posted on our Facebook page by animal lovers or any members of public who were frustrated and disapproved with the ongoing mass operation to capture and put down unclaimed stray dogs.

“The opinion they give there is theirs and we do not have control over that and we do not regulate them. Since the operation to catch strays started, we have been really busy trying to protect the strays under our supervision as well as getting more free-roaming strays vaccinated so they won’t suffer the same fate,” she said.