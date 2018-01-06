We are ready to face GE14 – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said the District Voting Cetres (DVCs) in Sabah were ready to face the coming election.

“DVC have its chiefs, assisted by the wings of BN and heads of divisions as well as its members. We are ready to face the GE14.

“The general election is not something new to me. This is the fourth time that I will lead the election in Sabah. What is important is that we (Barisan Nasional, Umno) show loyalty, unity in showing all our support when helping our candidates,” Musa said during a meet-the-people programme at Kampung Batu Putih hall, Mile 7 here yesterday after his visit to the Batu Putih DVC.

“We are ready to listen to the people’s problems and we are ready to work hard for the people. We go to the ground and meet with the Rakyat at any time, and (this is) not seasonal,” Musa said, adding that there are various programmes provided by the government that are beneficial to the people.

Also present during the programme were Head of Batu Putih DVC cum Chairman of JKKK Kampung Batu Putih, Haji Hamdan Hamid; Libaran member of parliament Datuk Juslie Ajirol, Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Zakaria Edris, Sungai Sibuga Community Development Leader Datuk Salzo Asa and Sandakan Municipal Council Deputy President Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain.

At the programme 350 students received school bags while 200 persons received plantation assistance (pepper crops) and seven disabled persons were given wheelchairs.