Assurance sought on validity, adherence to 48-hour detention period for captured stray dogs

KUCHING: Save Our Strays Kuching (SOS Kuching) has called upon the relevant authorities to provide assurance and clarification regarding the 48-hour holding period for captured dogs.

This follows a number of claims of dogs being put down before the expiry of the holding period.

SOS Kuching president Kitty Chin pointed out that there were no specific details given with regard to the location where the dogs were kept and how the owners could claim their pets.

“Lots of people have asked us about this, in which we are also unsure about.

“More importantly, we want the authorities to provide assurance on how true is the 48-hour holding time, because people have complained to us about claiming their dogs before the expiry of the period, only to discover that the dogs had been put to sleep,” she told reporters here yesterday.

A mass operation to capture stray dogs has been on-going since Jan 3, in response to rising number of dog bite reports – the move is also meant as a way to curb the spread of rabies in the state.

According to State Disaster Management Committee, the dogs caught would be kept for 48 hours before being put down; hence, pet owners must claim the animals within that period.

On police investigating on ‘violent’ comments posted on Facebook, Chin said SOS Kuching had neither encouraged nor condoned any form of illegal acts including protests, threats or violence.

“We are unaware of the negative comments posted on our Facebook page by animal lovers and members of public who strongly disapprove of and are frustrated with the ongoing mass operation to capture and put down unclaimed dogs,” she clarified.

The Facebook page, she continued, is meant as a social media tool to obtain public input and opinions. It is known that SOS Kuching Facebook page receives tens of thousands of comments a week from its followers.

“The opinions that they give there are theirs – we do not have control over that and we do not regulate them. Since the operation to catch strays began, we have been really busy trying to protect strays under our supervision, as well as getting more free-roaming strays vaccinated so that they would not suffer the terrible fate,” she stressed.

SOS Kuching, Chin added, is always interested in collaborating with the authorities towards achieving the most humane and effective outcome when it concerns strays.

“We are always open for enquiries that members of the public have about handling pets or strays. We will do our best to address as many calls for help as possible, but this would require public cooperation as well in order to make life better for the animals,” she pointed out.

Moreover, she said SOS Kuching does not have an official centre, a shelter or an office – its members are all volunteers with regular day jobs.

“Many of us are parents. So we need the public’s help as well. For example – if you see a dog in need of help and call us, sometimes we are not able to attend to it immediately; we may ask you a few questions first to see if you could do something while we try to organise help.

“That is when you can step in and help the animals. In fact, many members of the public have become volunteers and supporters through this process.”

In this regard, Chin highlighted the need to inform and educate the public about stray dogs wearing coloured plastic collars, which indicate that they are healthy as they have gone through the ‘Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release’ (TNVR) programme.

“We have put a lot of efforts to ensure their (dogs’) well-being before releasing them back to the streets, at the same time keeping an eye on them,” she pointed out.