Chinese New Year Carnival Feb 10-12

KOTA KINABALU: The Chinese New Year Carnival will be held from 10-12 February at Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu.

The carnival is jointly organised by Kota Kinabalu City Hall and the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) and sponsored by the state government and contributions by many donors.

The organising committee held a meeting recently chaired by Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai with the presence of FCAS president Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) T. C. Goh.

Also present was the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister cum Minister in-charge of City Hall, Datuk Ir. Edward Yong Oui Fah.

According to Edward, the organising committee will be inviting Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman to launch the carnival on Feb 10.

He said that among the highlights of the programme would be the 24 seasons drum beating, lion dances, ‘Lau Sang’, cultural and singing performances, choir and others.

He said more schools would be involved this time to encourage more youngsters to participate in the carnival.

Fireworks are expected to be set off on the opening night.

There will also be a ceremony for senior citizens and children at Padang Merdeka on Feb 11, which is expected to be launched by Chief Minister’s wife Puan Sri Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Hajah Faridah Hj. Tussin. A Cheongsam beauty pageant and dancing contest will be organised on the second night also, he said.

The closing ceremony is expected to be officiated by Minister with Special Tasks Datuk Seri Panglima Teo Chee Kang, which will also see the finale of the Cheongsam and dancing competitions and a fireworks display.

Visitors will also have the chance to shop for goods from the 200 stalls that will be set up throughout the carnival. The stalls will be open at 6pm selling goods in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

For the first time this year, the stalls at Padang Merdeka will be allowed to continue their business for another two days up to Feb 14 which will coincide with the yearly Chinese New Year night market.

Edward said this would give more business opportunities to small traders and hawkers and would be an added attraction for tourists visiting the city during the festive season.

Application for the stalls can be made starting 9 January at City Hall Hawkers Management Counter, City Environmental Health Department, 7th floor, Centre Point Sabah.

Permits for the stalls are RM60 per lot. For more information on the stalls, please call 088-244000 and 223437.