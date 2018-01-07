Flood, landslide force eight families to be evacuated in Miri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI : A total of 29 people from eight families were evacuated to two temporary evacuation centres after their house were affected by flood and landslide last night.

Victims of landslide from Kampung Lereng Bukit totalling 24 people (seven families) including children were evacuated to Kampung Lereng Bukit multi-purpose hall at around 10.30pm.

Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel Mohd Hazle Shah said the victims were evacuated to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the remaining five victims of one family from Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu were evacuated to Masjid Darul Ehsan in Piasau Jaya at 12.30am today.

Heavy rain since Friday night resulted in flash floods at several areas in the city.