Government’s many good deeds compared to opposition’s sweet promises – Zahid

SHAH ALAM: The Barisan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has done far many good things compared to the opposition which likes to make ‘sweet’ promises, says his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government was also always realistic in serving the people and did not promise them the “moon and the stars”.

“We should be confident that what is being done by the ruling government is far better than the promises made (by the opposition), such as wanting “to paint the sky”.

“In such a situation, we should not just be looking at the stars in the sky but also at the grass on the ground. InsyaAllah (God willing), we will prove this,” the deputy prime minister told a press conference after flagging off participants of the Antarctica Charity Run 2018 from the grounds of the Karangkraf Media Group, here, today.

Some 2,300 people took part in the run organised by the All Women Expedition to Antarctica (AWETA), aimed at collecting funds to sponsor five AWETA proteges for their expedition to the South Pole.

With regard to the charity run, Ahmad Zahid hailed its organising as it also promoted the spirit of unity among the various races in the country.

“Today’s run is a very good manifestation of such a spirit as I see there are also international participants in the run.

“As a country with a plural society, I feel that we should avoid holding events that are too focused on ethnicity. There should be an atmosphere of togetherness at many good events such as this,” he said.

On the statement by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail yesterday that a woman could also be a candidate for the post of prime minister, Ahmad Zahid said any leader could helm the government provided the individual’s party secured majority support, adding that this was provided for under the Federal Constitution.

On Dr Wan Azizah’s statement that her husband, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was expected to be released from prison in June, Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, said the Prisons Department would always abide by the detention period decided on a detainee.

Anwar, 71, is serving a five-year jail term in Sungai Buloh Prison after the Federal Court had on Feb 10, 2015, upheld his conviction and sentence imposed on him by the Court of Appeal on March 7, 2014 for the offence of sodomising his then personal aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan in 2008. – Bernama