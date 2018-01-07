Learn from crisis in other Islamic countries – Musa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman said Muslims in the state must learn from the crisis and turmoil that took place in other Islamic countries.

“It should be a useful lesson to us not to ignore the importance of unity. Let us strengthen our faith and strengthen our fellow Muslims because only with unity can Muslims be a glorious and respected people.

“When we unite, it will create a conducive atmosphere for all communities because Islam advocates justice, peace and security.

“Throughout the Prophet Muhammad’s life, he always showed a noble personality as a leader to care for multiracial societies and tribes. He gave examples and guaranteed harmony of race and religion,” he said at the launching of ceremony of the district Maulidur Rasul celebration at the District Mosque, yesterday.

The celebration of Maulidur Rasul here began with early-morning processions by some 6,000 participants from 50 contingents while chanting salutations and praises followed by a sermon in the District Mosque.

Meanwhile, Musa reminded that the spirit of brotherhood, unity and cooperation among the multiracial, religious and cultural societies in the state should always be maintained and strengthened.

“I believe the harmony of this multiracial society will also contribute to political stability, economic progress and social prosperity.

“It allows the government to continue planning and intensifying development efforts, ensuring the continuation of policy implementation and development programs to improve the well-being of Muslims and the people as a whole,” he added.

The celebration was also attended by Musa’s wife, Puan Sri Faridah Haji Tussin, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Zakaria Haji Mohd Edris, President of Sandakan Municipal Council, Datuk Ir. James Wong, local leaders and residents of Sandakan.