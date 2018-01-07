Lucky grab third spot after beating PBA Ace

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Tay Motors 175 & Below Foursome League resumed on Tuesday night at Megalanes Sarawak after the Christmas and New Year break and there were no changes to the status of the top two teams.

League leaders Limited Legacy beat 77United Bowlers 16-4 while second-placed ONLY EIGHT scored a 13-7 win over Limited Bowlers.

Lucky stole the limelight for the night when they defeated PBA Ace 14-6 to leapfrog from sixth to third place.

Limited Legacy have accumulated 213.94 Peterson points while ONLY EIGHT and Lucky have 188.25 and 177.42 points respectively.

Following their defeat, Limited Bowlers and PBA Ace dropped to fourth and fifth positions with 175.71 and 173.88 points respectively.

The sixth to eighth positions are occupied by 77United Bowlers (171.58), GBUZZ’s (170.64) and Hardcore (168.16) respectively.

ONLY EIGHT also took over as the leading contender for the Team High Series with their total of 2,178 pins while Lucky’s captain Datin Rakia’ah Ali knocked down 601 pins over four games for the second spot in the Individual High Series.

The eight teams in the league will play another week of league matches before proceeding to the Position Round to determine the overall champion.