MACC receives GE14 candidate list for vetting — Dzulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received the list of candidates contesting in the 14th General Election from several political parties for vetting, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Without disclosing the name of the parties, he said the vetting process was to ensure that the candidates are free from corruption or abuse of power.

“Some (of the political parties) have submitted the list and some have not.

“We will reply to the parties for (the names) that we have vetted.

“This is a voluntary process and without any force… it is to give confidence for the people in choosing the prospective candidates as elected representatives,” he told reporters after attending the signing ceremony of the Corruption-Free Pledge by 700 leaders of Kampung Baru Cina Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) at Wisma MCA here yesterday.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In another development, Dzulkifli said the MACC had been scrutinising the new leads submitted by Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) to the commission yesterday over the RM15 billion Penang underwater tunnel project.

“We will open the investigation paper and take necessary action if there is a basis (to the information),” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the clean image of JKKK was important as they represented the government at the grassroots level. — Bernama