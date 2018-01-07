Man detained for posting threat against Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 34-year-old man was detained by the police for allegedly posting a threat against Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel in a Facebook page championing stray dogs recently.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar in a statement issued today said the Facebook user, who is bank officer, was picked up by a CID team from Padawan at his house at BDC Stampin at around 10.50am today.

“His mobile phone was seized and he is currently being detained for further investigation.

“The suspect had allegedly incited followers of the Facebook page to set up road blocks and release the captured strays. He also suggested using extreme measures to prevent the operation by the department to capture the strays,” he said.

Dev Kumar added efforts are being made to locate another Facebook user who had suggested to kill personnel involved in the operation to catch stray dogs.

“Her identity has been established,” Dev Kumar said.