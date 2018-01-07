MCA, Gerakan aim to perform better in GE14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional component parties, MCA and Gerakan have promised to learn from past mistakes and perform better in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said he was very positive that both parties would rake in votes for GE14, given their strong commitment to serve the people.

“We have learnt from our mistake in the past, it was a big mistake and we do not want to repeat the same mistake (in GE14),” he told a press conference after attending the MCA-Gerakan Stronger Together Assembly at Wisma MCA here yesterday.

On the assembly, Liow said never before in the history of MCA and Gerakan that both parties were in high spirits like they were yesterday.

“We give a lot of weightage to the people and we hope the people will see that both MCA and Gerakan are serious about the future of our country,” he said.

The MCA president added that both parties would embark on a nationwide National Vision roadshow to disseminate information to the grassroots ahead of GE14.

“This roadshow is important for the people as we want to highlight the nation’s vision. We want the people to understand what we have transformed. I think many people are unaware that the country has a good vision for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the leadership of both parties had held more than five meetings in the past two months to discuss various issues and would present them to the government.

“These issues are very dear to us and we are taking steps in the right direction,” he said, reiterating that the assembly was historical and a new beginning for both Gerakan and MCA.

“We have expressed our commitment to help each other in all areas,” he added. — Bernama