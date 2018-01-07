Najib praises smooth management of floods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUANTAN: The improved management of floods from time to time shows the government’s sensitivity to the plight of flood victims who need assistance to cope with the disaster.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who said this, praised the efforts taken so far to help flood victims in the affected states which he described as smooth and better organised, while hoping improvements would continue to be made to provide comfort for flood victims.

“Thanks to all parties involved, especially Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim as the minister responsible for coordinating the aid destined for the flood relief centres, as well as the agencies involved in assisting the flood victims this time.

“We are grateful that the flood situation in Peninsular Malaysia has improved, with many of the relief centres closed. The rest of the flood victims will be able to return home soon.”

Najib said this to reporters after spending almost an hour speaking to and exchanging greetings with many of the 62 flood victims sheltered at the Sri Damai Community Hall, here, the only relief centre in Kuantan still remaining open.

Also present during his visit were Shahidan and UMNO welfare bureau chairman, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

Earlier, Najib who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, spent time visiting food victims housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temai, Pekan. – Bernama