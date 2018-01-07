Parti Warisan Sabah veep remanded over land deal probe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony has been remanded for three days from yesterday to assist in the investigation into an RM155 million oil palm plantation land deal in the Tongod district of Sabah.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus issued the remand order upon an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Peter was arrested after he gave a statement at the Sabah MACC office on Friday. The MACC had sought the assistance of Peter and a lawyer, Michael Persius Ubu, to assist in the investigation into the case. — Bernama