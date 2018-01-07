PM: Religious institutions must also counter terrorism, extremism

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said yesterday the role of religious institutions should not only be to propagate beliefs but also to actively counter terrorism and extremism.

He called on the religious experts and institutions to become more engaged and innovative in coming up with methods to counter extreme ideology and distorted narratives about religious obligations.

“The propaganda of Daesh and their fellow travellers is cunning and slick. We have to do everything in our power to explain exactly why their actions are the very opposite of Islam” he said at the closing of the Putrajaya International Security Dialogue (PISD) 2018 here.

The two-day high-profile discourse on international security issues, themed ‘Wisdom and Moderation in Combating Terrorism’, was organised by the Home Ministry in collaboration with Rabitah Al-Alami Al-Islami (World Muslim League), a non-governmental organisation based in Saudi Arabia.

Najib asserted at the forum that moderation was a crucial shield against extreme ideologies, radicalisation and terrorism.

He called on Muslim leaders to craft a roadmap for teaching the Islamic theology of moderation in law and practice to the worldwide ummah.

Citing verses from the Quran, Najib said Muslims belonged to a moderate people.

“This is part of an Islamic theology and fiqh of moderation. I call on our scholars to build this theology on sure Quranic and Prophetic foundations. I call on our leaders to craft a roadmap for teaching this theology to the worldwide ummah,” he said.

He said the imams, religious school teachers, media experts, business people, politicians, diplomats and counter-terrorism experts should be a part of the roadmap work too.

“Our roadmap will move us towards societies and governments that proactively implement the theology of moderation in law and practice,” he said.

Najib said the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) had been a key centre for the gathering and dissemination of information and materials to promote moderation and to fight against extremism and terrorism.

He added that the establishment of the King Salman Centre for International Peace in Malaysia would rectify international misperceptions about Islam as well as counter the pernicious online narratives put out by Daesh and other extremist groups.

Najib also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the security forces for keeping the country safe.

“Let me assure the Malaysian people that the government will never surrender to terrorists or compromise.

“The safety and security of the people will always be my first priority,” he said.

Also present at the closing were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Home Minister, and the secretary-general of Rabitah al-Alam al-Islami (Muslim World League), Dr Muhammad Abdul-Kareem Al-Issa. — Bernama