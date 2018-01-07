Public assistance required to find missing boy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Members of the public who find or have seen a missing nine-year-old boy are requested to bring the boy or report to the district police.

The missing boy, Muhammad Azizan was reported missing by his parents on Saturday and was last seen at Kampung Saddani, Mile 2, Apas Road where the boy stayed with his parents. He was wearing a blue (Japan) football jersey and black pants.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the boy’s parents noticed the boy was not in the house at Lorong Saddani 6 at about 5pm on Saturday.

The boy’s 57-year-old father is a taxi driver and went to work at about 10am while the boy was still asleep and his mother was in the house together with another sibling who is a handicap.

At about 3pm, the mother went to the mosque to attend ‘Yassin’ reading. The boy who was watching television and was left at home. On returning home at about 4.30pm, the mother noticed the boy was not at home and searched for him at relative’s home and around the village but the boy was no where to be found.

Fadil said the Fire and Rescue Department was informed about the missing boy and search and rescue effort is still continuing.

On the chances that the boy might have slipped and fell into the Tawau River, Fadil said no statements were received as the house was far from the river and there are no witnesses who saw the boy went to the river.

Members of the public could also contact the boy’s father Rosli bin Ghani at 01133663015 or the brother at 0176644259/0128337194 if the boy is found or seen.