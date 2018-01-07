Registration for civil servant terrace houses Jan 13-14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The Prime Minister’s Department, in collaboration with developer Visa Suria Holding Sdn Bhd, will launch the 1Malaysia Civil Servants housing project (PPA1M) named D’Bayan Fruit Garden at Mile 8, Jalan Apas here on January 13-14.

It is the first tropical fruit garden residential concept in Malaysia.

Visa Suria Holding Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Haji Anwar Yeo Abdullah said the D’Bayan Fruit Garden was one of the government’s initiatives to provide affordable houses to government staff by giving out a subsidy of RM60,000 for each unit, while the developer would subsidise RM20,000 each.

The completion date of the project is end 2019.

Anwar said D’Bayan Fruit Garden would consist of 203 units of single-storey terrace houses which would be planted with about 400 local high grade tropical fruit trees around the residential park, such as durian, rambutan, mango and many more.

The market price for each unit of single-storey terrace house is about RM368,000, but now it costs only RM288,000.

This offer is not only limited to government servants but to government pensioners and those in statutory bodies.

D’Bayan Fruit Garden is situated at a very strategic location; near schools, shop lots, the night market, Shan Shui Golf & Country Club, Bandar Sri Indah (BSI) and Tawau Airport. It is easily accessible by public transport along the Pan Borneo Highway.

D’Bayan Fruit Garden will have a guarded and gated system, a 24-hour CCTV, exercise track, high ceiling in the living room, two points for shower heater sockets, four points for air-conditioning sockets, a modern design, to name a few.

The built-in area is about 1,200 square feet and a lot will start from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet.

The house will have three bedrooms, two wash-rooms, one dry and one wet kitchen.

According to Anwar, there are already 600 registered persons so far and he believes 2,000 people will register soon.

He said this tropical fruit garden-residential concept would enable residents to enjoy facilities like a clubhouse, and would also share the fruits for free.

The developer will hold a Registration Day on January 13 and 14, from 9 am to 5 pm at Institut Memandu Cemerlang (IMC), Jalan Damai here.

Food and various performances also will be ready for the guests. Successful applicants will have the chance to join a lucky draw in order to win an Iphone X, a Sony TV 55 inches and a Sony TV 42 inches.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the developer at 011-6222 7777 or 011-6222 9999.