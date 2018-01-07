Sabah Museum complex best place to reflect race unity – Masidi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Museum complex is the best place to gather the historical facts of all races in the state and how they have come together as a united community, says Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said for a state noted for tolerance and unity, Sabah’s endeavours should reflect the harmonious nature and integration of the people.

“…and that should include museums. You can have your Kadazan section, Chinese section, Murut section, and so on.

“Personally, I prefer a single unit of a museum for all of that (Sabah’s ethnic groups),” he said when met by reporters after opening the Camaca Gelato Concept Cafe here today.

Masidi was asked on suggestions to set up a Chinese heritage museum on a site in the Kota Kinabalu city centre where a British colonial building once stood before it was destroyed in a fire in 1992.

He said the state government had actually marked the government-owned site for a second art gallery where Sabah locals could display and sell their art.

The construction of the building for the art gallery would also incorporate the British colonial architecture of the former building before it was destroyed, he added. – Bernama