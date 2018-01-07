SMAA debutants ready for lion dance tourney

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA) is eyeing at least a top five finish in the 3rd Plaza Merdeka Lion Dance Traditional International Level competition to be held in Kuching on Jan 20.

Its chief coach Gilbert Wong said they are sending its best assembled team to take part in the competition which is also expected to attract lion dance performers from thoughout the state.

“This is the first time that we are sending the team to take part in this prestigious competition. Hopefully, my boys can return with some silverware to showcase,” he said when contacted.

The team will be led by 18-year-olds Hii Wei Bai (lion tail) and Sia Ming You (lion head).

Both are experienced lion dancers who have also won numerous accolades at both the state-level and divisional-level competitions.

“However, this is also the first time that they are taking part in the open category and so, it is quite a challenge for them,” Wong added.

The duo are currently training under coach Chua Hock Hua nightly to synchronize their rythm and lion dance movement at the SMAA centre at Jalan Lanang.

“The performance format is more towards the traditional style and the team that cut the best lion dance movement, including the flying and jumping technique to a maximum height of 8m will win the title.”

Wong said four other 15-year-olds will provide the back up service.