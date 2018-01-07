Sarawak 

UPDATE: Three more families evacuated due to landslide in Miri

Jenifer Laeng

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting (third left) accompanied by Miri Mayor Adam Yii Third right) visited the affected area at Kampung Lereng Bukit around 1.30pm today.

MIRI: Three more families (seven people) were evacuated to the evacuation centre in Kampung Lereng Bukit at 10.30am today following the  landslide last night.

As of 2pm, a total of 31 people from 10 families were placed at the Kampung Lereng Bukit’s multi-purpose hall, as the landslide had caused their homes to be unsafe for occupation.

Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel Mohd Hazle Shah said the victims were evacuated to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the evacuation centre for Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu flood victim at Masjid Darul Ehsan had been closed at 10.30am today.

The victims had returned to their respective house after the flood water had receded.

 

