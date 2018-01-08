37 people arrested for involvement in illegal cockfighting activities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police have arrested 37 people on New Year day (Jan 1) for suspected involvement in illegal cockfighting activities at an open area in Hulu Suai, Niah.

The raid, which was the first and biggest this year, saw the police seizing live and dead cockerels and gambling paraphernalia related to cock-fighting.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar in a statement to the media today, said the police have conducted 27 raids statewide from Jan 1 to 7.

“The 27 successful raids resulted in the arrest of 75 individuals (including the 35 in Miri).

“10 out of the 27 raids were carried out at convenience stores and coffee shops offering online gambling reload services,” he said.

The suspects arrested were between 17 and 62-years-old.