Audit on Felda land title transfer issue to begin today — Shahrir

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: The audit on Felda on the issue of the transfer of title of the agency’s land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, will begin today, said its chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

He said the audit was being carried out following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak last Thursday that an external audit company had been appointed to conduct a forensic audit.

Shahrir said full cooperation would be extended on their part to ensure that Felda got its rights back on the land.

“We will not compromise on the transfer of land because we want to regain the land rights.

“At the same time, we think it (the transfer of land) is a form of misconduct and action should be taken in the event of wrongdoing,” he told a press conference held at Desa Datuk Hajah Hasnah Ahmad, here yesterday.

Shahrir, who is also the MP for Johor Bahru, was commenting on the latest step taken by the government to appoint a foreign audit firm to conduct a forensic audit on the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) project which is being developed by Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) on land belonging to Felda in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

The department said the firm would conduct a forensic audit of all activities, decisions and actions relating to the project.

It will also re-evaluate the relevant regulatory processes, including weaknesses in the internal administration as well as Felda’s supervision of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC).

Meanwhile, to a question on the lifting of export duty on crude palm oil for three months beginning tomorrow, Shahrir said it would make prices of the commodity more competitive which would directly benefit oil palm growers.

“We have done it before but there was no election after that,” he said in rubbishing claims that the move was being taken taken due to the impending general election.

Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong announced the move on Friday saying it was aimed at reducing stocks and stabilising prices of palm oil in the market. — Bernama