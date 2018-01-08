Central Zone archers aim higher in 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Division Archery Association (Sdaa) is aiming for at least 150 archers to take part in the Sarawak Archery Outdoor Championship to be held here from March 16-20.

Its secretary Eric Tiong Chiong King has expressed optimism that they would be able to hit that target, taking into account the increasing popularity of the sport.

“Sdaa only became active in the sport last year and we are happy that we have managed to get an increasing number of players in each of our archery competitions. This is a good sign and it will definitely augur well for the development of the sport,” he said.

Tiong was speaking to reporters during a recent appreciation lunch held to mark the success of central zone archers at the 2017 Sarawak Games (Suksar) held in Kuching.

The central zone garnered one gold, two silver and three bronze medals to finish third best in the archery competition.

Jacky Sung and Amanda Tiong took the gold in the mixed recurve doubles.

The other medalists included Amanda Ting-Teresa Lia Vong-Dayang Syazarina in girl’s recurve team (silver), Nooranisa-Charren Kho-Syazatul Alia in girl’s compound team (silver), Jacky Sung in boy’s recurve ranking (bronze), Abang Fitri in boy’s compound (bronze) and Abang Fitri-Charren Kho in compound mixed doubles (bronze).

According to Tiong, the upcoming Sarawak Open will be used as a platform for selecting the state team for the 2018 Sukma to be held in Sept.