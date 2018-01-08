Charles Siaw is new Sibu Resident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Former Industry and Investment Promotion division head of Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Charles Siaw will replace Hii Chang Kee as the new Sibu Resident.

Hii is promoted to the post of permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports effective January 2018.

The handing over of duties will be held tomorrow morning at Sibu Resident office.

Meanwhile, Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh dropped by the Resident office here this morning.

“I went to say farewell to Mr Hii Chang Kee and welcome the new one (Siaw). I am happy for him (Hii) – for his promotion. It is a deserving case; he deserves it because he has a record of prudent competence in getting things done.

“During his tenure of office as Resident of Sibu – he has shown excellent leadership and great ability in handling all sorts of programmes, functions and activities particularly, during his tenure there were some very big programmes and activities such as big celebrations and so on,” Wong, who is Second Finance Minister, told The Borneo Post.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman also recalled the Victor Far East Malaysia Masters 2017 held in Sibu.

“That is not easy. That is a national level (event) – he did a very great job, I must say, apart from others.”

On the incoming Sibu Resident, he expressed confidence that Siaw being such an experienced senior civil servant, will also do the job well.

According to Wong, Siaw had worked in Welfare Department (JKM), Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and also Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development.

At the same time, the minister called on Sibu folk to give all support and cooperation to Siaw.

Meanwhile, Hii thanked the state government for the confidence in him – appointing him as the permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports.

“I will take it up as a challenge. I would also like to thank all heads of government departments in Sibu, community leaders and Sibu community for all their cooperation and support during my two years tenure as Sibu Resident,” he said.

Prior to his appointment as Sibu Resident, Hii served as Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) secretary.