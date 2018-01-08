Climber from Selangor dies after going missing on Mt Kinabalu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 49-year-old climber from Selangor who went missing on Mount Kinabalu died soon after he was found and carried down the mountain yesterday.

The victim, identified as Nazri Omar from Bangi Perdana, was reported missing at 1pm by his group of climbers after he got separated from them at Km 8 of the mountain trail while descending from the summit.

Upon receiving the missing person report, the Ranau Fire and Rescue Department immediately dispatched the Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team together with Sabah Parks personnel and mountain guides to search for Nazri.

The rescue team later found him in an unconscious state and carried him down to Timpohon Gate. The team arrived about 5.40pm but Nazri was pronounced dead by the doctor who was on standby.

The case has been handed over to the police for further action.