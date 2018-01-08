DBKU issues notices to 60 errant food premises

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is coming down hard on errant food operators who still continue to have their stalls on the five-foot way despite being notified not to do so since last October.

Out of the 337 premises identified doing so, 60 premises are still using the five-foot way to put stalls despite the notice, hence the commission held a site visit to issue notices to the operators today, said DBKU Deputy Director Dr Morshidi Ahmad during a media briefing before the inspection which is carried out around Jalan Rubber.

The notice explained that each premises are given three months to ensure that cooking or food preparation are not done on the five-foot way, he said.

“We do this because it is dangerous to customers eat at these premises, especially children. Cooking on the five-foot way is dangerous especially if hot oil or hot water spills. Those who abide and brought in the stalls, we thank them very much.

“We compromised to allow the five-foot way to be used to put tables and chairs for customers to enjoy their meal but not cooking. But to put tables and chairs they need to apply permit of RM30 per table per quarter (year).”

The prohibition is in line with the Item 26 (2) (a) The Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999, which stated that any cooking or food preparation on the five-foot way is prohibited. This is to ensure the cleanliness of the premises and food safety.

Those who break the by-law will be fined RM1,500 for the first offense, RM3,000 for subsequent offense or jailed nine months, or both.

As a start, DBKU is taking the soft enforcement approach by issuing notices first. If they did not abide, compound and seizure will be taken against the premises.