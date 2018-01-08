Dr Mahathir named Pakatan’s candidate for prime minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan has announced Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for deputy prime minister, if the opposition wins the 14th general election (GE14).

The announcement was made by Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, when reading out an agreement, titled ‘Muafakat Pakatan Harapan’(Pakatan Harapan Consensus) at Pakatan Harapan Convention 2018 yesterday.

Saifuddin said also stated in the agreement was on the legal process that would be initiated to obtain a Royal Pardon for Pakatan Harapan’s de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the opposition pact took over the country’s administration.

“This is to ensure that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can immediately play a role in the federal government and then to be appointed as the eighth prime minister,” he said.

Saifuddin said in preparation for GE14, Pakatan Harapan decided on the allocation of 165 parliamentary seats in the peninsula among its allies with 52 seats for PPBM, 51 for PKR, 35 for DAP, and 27 for Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). — Bernama