Elite bowl to top of the league table

KUCHING: The Megalanes Adventure World (MAW) 199 & Below Trios League entered its ninth week of competition with Elite still on top of the league table despite suffering a 7-13 defeat to Legend.

VC United maintained their position in second spot after recording a 14-6 win over GBUZZ.

The victory over Elite also saw Legend climbing up to third position while 10 Pin Mafia dropped to fourth position amidst their 12-8 win over Charrott Charrott.

Muhd Mashruhin of Dynamic X still leads the Individual High Game category, followed by Kelvin Eng of 10 Pin mafia in second place.

For the Individual High Series category, evergreen bowler Robert Lu is still on course for the award with another seasonal bowler, Edward Juit of Lucky in second place.

Lucky stayed in the lead for the Team High Game category award followed by Elite, who is also leading the Team High Series category, just one pin ahead of Legend.

Each team will now proceed to play their respective Position Round matches next Thursday to determine who the overall champion.

After nine weeks of intense competition, the league standings are as follow: