Flood victims moved by PM’s concern for their welfare

PEKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak advised parents staying at temporary relief centers (PPS) to monitor their children’s activities.

He told some of the parents personally when he visited the flood victims at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temai here yesterday.

Ramzi Mohd Amin, 49, said he was not among the crowd who waited to greet the prime minister and had not expected the leader to approach him as he was busy putting his child to sleep.

“Suddenly I noticed people rushing in my direction… and then I saw PM (prime minister) walking towards me. He stopped and asked how long I have been here.

“When he saw the baby in the cradle he reminded me to keep a close watch on my children and not to let them play in the water, told me to take care of myself and the children,” he said when met by Bernama here yesterday.

Ramzi, who is self-employed, said he moved to the relief centre together with six family members since last Thursday when his house at Temai Hulu here was inundated by the floods.

Najib arrived at SK Temai at 11.45am by boat as the road leading to the relief centre , which provides shelter to 96 evacuees from 21 families, was under two metres of water.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

Another flood victim, Olin Muhammad, 70, said Najib also greeted his wife Noriah Kassim, 65, and was pleased to see her using a wheelchair which he had donated.

“He also asked if my wife was being attended to by a doctor. I told him that since we moved here a visiting doctor had been checking on her condition,” he said.

For Jamaluddin Imran, 31, he was delighted to get to see the Pekan MP in person in spite of the crowd at the centre.

“Fortunately I was standing by the stairs when the PM walked right past me and I managed to get a close look a him,” he said adding that previously he only saw the PM from afar. — Bernama