Heavy rain expected in Johor, Pahang and Sarawak from Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rains are expected to hit several districts in Johor, Pahang and Sarawak from Wednesday until Friday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said the weather alert was expected in Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru and Kulai districts in Johor; and Maran, Rompin, Pekan and Kuantan, in Pahang.

Similar weather is also expected to hit Sarawak, involving Mukah, Sibu, Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman, Samarahan, Serian and Kuching. – Bernama