Keep your children safe from browsing the internet

Your kid is smart. Boy or girl, they probably know more than you about what’s on the internet. And if they don’t already, you can bet they’ll get there soon. The web is a powerful learning instrument and, just like the real world, it’s best you kept your kid away from the dicey areas.

Most parents find themselves in a tough spot when setting age-appropriate boundaries for their children’s online access. Adequate filtering protects kids from exposure to content they’re too young to view or understand. Parent’s don’t have to stretch their imagination and come up with awkward explanations, for their child or their family and friends, should a blooper occur in public.

It’s easier to dodge embarrassment, if the proper tools are integrated into child rearing. Bitdefender’s Parental Advisor includes a helpful feature that prevents your child from landing on websites of a particular ilk. It groups them into specific categories, based on the type of content they offer.

There are 42 categories to pick from, ranging from innocent information to gory stuff. Among the topics that can be blocked or allowed are education, gambling, mature content, travel, sports, drugs, tabloids, weapons, news, suicide, social networks and time wasters. Depending on the selection, kids can access sites befitting their age and interests.

To make it easier, Parental Advisor can automatically determine which websites to restrict according to the age specified when setting up the child’s profile. This can be customized in any way you see fit.

Once a kid’s profile has been configured, it extends to all their mobile devices (computer, tablet, phone) and stays active even outside the home network. The web browsing filtering feature in Parental Advisor works on Windows and Android and it works with multiple profiles, each with separate settings.

Bitdefender Parental Advisor is included in Bitdefender Internet Security, Bitdefender Total Securityand Bitdefender Family Pack. Parental Advisor blocks inappropriate content, restricts Web access between certain hours and helps parents remotely monitor their children’s online activity.

