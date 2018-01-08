Kuching, Miri and Johor to hold own candlelight tribute for late Adenan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: People from all walks of life are invited to a candlelight memorial, to be held in remembrance of former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who passed away on Jan 11 last year.

The event will take place near the Darul Hana Bridge at Kuching Waterfront here this Thursday. The Kuching Traditional Handicraft Studies Society and Sarawak For Sarawakians will jointly conduct the two-hour memorial, scheduled to commence at 7pm.

According to Kuching Traditional Handicraft Studies Society president Robert Liew, Miri and Johor will host their own candlelight tribute events as well.

“We want to pay tribute to our beloved former chief minister of Sarawak Pehin Sri Adenan Satem. All are welcome to join us at Darul Hana Bridge, Kuching Waterfront on Jan 11. We welcome all ethnic groups regardless of colour, religion, status and background. The event is also open to all political parties, groups, business associations and other representatives,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Liew also advised individuals wishing to attend the memorial to put on plain and simple attire – students may don their school uniforms for the event. He said any party flag, poster, flyer or political speech would be strictly prohibited during the service.

“Although Pehin Sri Adenan had left us last year, his dedication and people-friendly policies are still appreciated deeply by Sarawakians. In particular, his open statement that ‘the Chinese are not pendatang (outsiders)’ strongly demonstrates that Sarawak is not the same as Peninsular Malaysia.

“As a Chinese myself, I will stand up for the candlelight memorial as I am thankful for Pehin Sri Adenan’s dedication. As a Sarawakian, I believe we all can feel his sincerity and dedication for Sarawak,” he pointed out.

Liew said Sarawakians might have remained ignorant of their rights had Adenan not initiated his tough move on reclaiming the state’s autonomous power that had been eroded over the years.

He also remembered that Adenan had officially declared July 22 as Sarawak Day and had it gazetted as a public holiday for Sarawakians.

“Not only did Adenan listen to the voices of the people of Sarawak, but he also listened to the appeals from the opposition.

“Under his leadership, we could feel that he did not take sides; rather, he showed a strong spirit of Sarawak.”

Individuals wishing to join the memorial are advised to bring their own candles.

A similar event in Miri will take place at Miri City Fan on the same date and time – for more information, call Steven Lee at 019-855 3317.

In Johor, it will be at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah Skudai – for enquiries, call David Chong at 017-777 5999. Liew can be reached via 016-887 8032.