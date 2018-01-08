Ministry to continue maintain moratorium on sawn timber exports

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities has decided to continue maintain a moratorium on the exports of sawn timber.

In a statement today, its Minister, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, said the moratorium was aimed at further encouraging sawn timber suppliers to give priority to domestic market.

“It is also expected to provide better rubber sale prices for rubber smallholders,” he said.

The decision was announced following a meeting he chaired with representatives of the Malaysian Furniture Council today to get feedback on the issues affecting the furniture industry.

Mah said during the meeting, the key issue raised by industry players was about ensuring an adequate supply of raw materials for downstream furniture industry.

“In this regard, the ministry stressed that it will continue to be committed to ensuring adequate supply of raw materials to the furniture industry, 80 per cent of which are rubberwood,” he said.

Mah said to control and ensure the supply of raw materials, especially the sawn timber, were sufficient for the furniture industry, the ministry has implemented the national and monthly export quotas and export limits for each company.

He added that the amount of raw material supply also depended on rubber tree felling.

“Unpredictable weather conditions have resulted in rubber tree felling activities not running smoothly and cause rubberwood supply to decline,” he said.

As of October 2017, the exports of wood and rattan-based furniture were worth RM6.7 billion, an increase of 7.9 per cent over the same period last year. – Bernama