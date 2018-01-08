Missing boy found dead in Tawau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The body of the nine-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Lorong Sadani 6, Batu 2, Jalan Apas here yesterday, was found in full-dress by the search-and-rescue (SAR) team in the river behind of his house at about 11:31 am today.

The deceased, Muhammad Azizan Rosli, was found stuck in between the branches of wood in the river. Initial checks found that there was no physical injuries on his body.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the body was sent to the Tawau hospital for post-mortem which the date and time would be announced later. The police would classify this incident as sudden death case.

The deceased, was reported missing by his parents at about 5 pm on last Saturday and was last seen at Kampung Saddani, Mile 2, Apas Road where the boy stayed with his parents. He was wearing a blue (Japan) football jersey and black pants.

The deceased’s 57-year-old father is a taxi driver and went to work at about 10am while the boy was still asleep and his mother was in the house together with another sibling who is a handicap.

At about 3 pm, the deceased mother went to the mosque to attend ‘Yassin’ reading. The deceased who was watching television and was left at home. On returning home at about 4:30 pm, the mother noticed the deceased was not at home and searched for him at relative’s home and around the village but the deceased was no where to be found.