Najib on five-day working visit to Saudi Arabia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will make a working visit to Saudi Arabia from today until Jan 12, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The prime minister will be accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and senior government officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Najib is scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty King Salman and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh.

“The meetings… will provide them with the opportunity to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, multilateral, regional and international issues, particularly the follow-up actions on issues discussed and agreed upon during the historic state visit by King Salman to Malaysia in March last year,” the statement said.

They include issues related to economic cooperation, investment, haj matters and the establishment of the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP) in Putrajaya.

“These meetings are very timely as the special relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia is at an all-time high. Certainly, the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries,” the Foreign Ministry said. — Bernama