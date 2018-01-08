Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Only one evacuation centre remains open today, which is Kampung Lereng Bukit’s multi-purpose hall.

The 31 victims of 10 families were not allowed to return to their homes due to safety reasons.

Most of their houses are located near to the landslide area, which occurred on Saturday.

Miri deputy resident Nyurak Keti was present at the centre today to check on the victims.

He also witnessed the handing over of food aid to the victims by National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).