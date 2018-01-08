Poised for GE14 victory

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Survey: ‘Major factors’ serve as points for BN winning the polls

KUCHING: An electoral survey conducted by Universiti Malaya (UM) has pointed to the Barisan Nasional (BN) securing victory in the 14th general election (GE14).

The survey’s chief researcher Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, told The Borneo Post yesterday that the electoral pact between Umno and PAS, as well as potential three-cornered fights, are the major factors that would see Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak returning as Prime Minister.

“The Umno-PAS electoral pact and numerous three-cornered contests are major factors for Najib to be returned as the Prime Minister.

“The issues surrounding the interim prime minister should PH (Pakatan Harapan) win would contribute to split among the (opposition) coalition during the general election.

“So BN would have no problem in winning the election again, and this is also because the BN has the access, the resources and the agencies in all strategic places to win,” he said.

The UM survey, carried out between July and December last year across 12 parliamentary constituencies, involved 1,550 respondents who were asked about a variety of election-related issues. The constituencies are Jerlun, Permatang Pauh, Kuala Krai, Kuala Terengganu, Sepang, Bandar Tun Razak, Gelang Patah, Pasir Gudang, Penampang, Semporna, Petra Jaya and Bandar Kuching.

Of the 12 constituencies surveyed, three are held by Barisan Nasional while the rest are opposition-held – two by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), two by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), two by DAP, one by Parti Warisan Sabah, one by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), and one by Independent.

The university will present a detailed report on the survey over the next few weeks.

Awang Azman also believed that BN Sarawak would contribute in increasing the votes for BN.

He said issues surrounding the devolution of power from the federal to the state government and effects from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would not influence the votes of the majority, particularly in the rural areas where the true strength of BN Sarawak lies.

According to the survey, Najib is the preferred leader to be prime minister, with a rating of 21 per cent among the respondents.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was next at 18 per cent, followed by de facto opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (10 per cent), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (nine per cent) and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (seven per cent).

Awang Azman, however, pointed out that Dr Mahathir’s popularity might have been higher if the survey had been done after he was named as PH’s choice as prime minister should the opposition win the election.

Meanwhile, local political analysts concurred with the UM survey, saying that the feel-good factor among the majority of the Malays on Muslim unity through Umno and PAS, and that Sabah and Sarawak would remain BN strongholds, would ensure a BN victory.

Associate professor Dr Jeniri Amir said the biggest stumbling block for the opposition front in securing victory would be PAS.

“With PAS not on the same page with the Pakatan Harapan fold, I can sense that it would be difficult for them (opposition) to win the general election. PAS’ apparent association with Umno is giving an advantage to the BN coalition,” said Jeniri when contacted yesterday.

He added the recent delineation exercise, in practicality, would always favour the government of the day.

“The delineation exercise in several constituencies has aggravated the problem for Pakatan Harapan because gerrymandering is always on the back of their (authority) mind. There is a term we called ‘packing’ – a mode where the authority would increase the number of voters in areas where the ruling party has marginal chance to win.

“With these two major factors, I think the opposition would have slim chance of winning the GE,” he said.

Jeniri said he could foresee many three-cornered contests, which might be a factor against the opposition because split votes might favour the ruling party to win back Selangor and Kelantan.

He said with the absence of their ‘supreme spiritual leader’, former PAS president the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, constituents in Kelantan would shift loyalty to Umno because Umno is now being seen as a party that unites Muslims.

“BN will wrest Kelantan from the opposition. The perception of the people has changed. The Menteri Besar is being seen as not performing compared with Nik Aziz. They looked up to Nik Aziz – after he passed away, they said they had lost their supreme spiritual leader.”

Jeniri added that Sabah would remain BN’s stronghold because the strength of the opposition party Warisan, led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, ‘is only limited to certain areas’.

“The opposition (in Sabah) can win two or three more seats but the fold cannot win all,” he asserted.

Moreover, the Kadazan-Dusun community is sceptical about Warisan because of the record of its Muslim leaders. They felt they were marginalised by them before, he added.

On the issue of BN direct candidacy, Jeniri said it might be a solution to problems on overlapping claims on seats by BN component parties, but stressed that it would only be a short-term measure.

“If only SUPP and UPP could reconcile and unite – in whatever form – then BN could even win back Sibu,” he said, referring to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP).

“Stop using direct candidates; otherwise, there would be no end to that (short term measure).

“Except for Kedah, the fight will be straightforward for BN in other states in Malaysia,” Jeniri said, acknowledging that the Kedah opposition would be led by Mahathir and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz.

Meanwhile, political observer Dato Peter Minos said despite the high cost of living affecting the people, their happiness with the new Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in fighting poverty by introducing several economic initiatives, would make Sarawak the ‘fixed deposit’ of BN again.

“The Sarawak BN is solid and it is not really affected by issues in Kuala Lumpur, except for the cost of living. Sarawakians are not keen in supporting PAS, DAP and PKR – all seen by them as peninsula-based parties,” he said.

Sarawak BN is made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and SUPP. UPP and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) are BN-friendly parties.