Snowdan hails visit of Jin Jiu Communication Soccer Club

KUCHING: The friendly match between Sarawak Sports Corporation Invitation Team and Jin Jiu Communication Soccer Club from Beijing, China was an opportunity for Sarawak to enhance cooperation between the state and China.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan added that interaction between states nowadays is not just limited to high politics but also social cultural areas.

“Sports plays a significant role in international relations between countries and through this friendly match, I hope we can also possess the aspect of promoting peace and raising mutual understanding in international relations while at the same time we can build a positive image of Sarawak,” he said at the prize-

giving cum dinner at a local hotel on Saturday.

Snowdan, who was representing the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, added such an opportunity also enabled Sarawak to share ideas and experience in sports thus helping to strengthen the state’s sports quality.

“By having an international friendly football match, we are actually promoting Sarawak’s sports tourism. I hope that more tourists from China would visit the state,” said Snowdan who congratulated Jin Jiu for the 6-3 victory over the Sarawak side.

He also presented the winner’s trophy and medals to the Jin Jiu Communication Soccer team players and officials.

Also present were deputy China consulate general Zhang Yang, permanent secretary to Ministry of International Trade and e-Commerce Kameri Affandi, acting permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Desmond Douglas Jerukan, Sarawak Police Commissioner ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, Lea Sports Centre managing director Raymond Sim and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.