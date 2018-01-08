Sony’s full-frame a7R III interchangeable lens camera delivers combination of resolution, speed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sony has announced an addition to its full-frame mirrorless camera line-up, the a7R III (model ILCE-7RM3). It combines a high-resolution 42.4 MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 fps with full AF/AE tracking, as well as beautiful image and 4K6 video quality, wide 15-stop dynamic range, high sensitivity with noise reduction of almost a full stop and more.

With these immense capabilities and a compact, lightweight body, it’s a versatile tool for photographers, videographers, multi-media creators and all other types of professionals that demand reliability, flexibility and versatility.

The 42.4MP high-resolution, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor utilises a gapless on-chip lens design and AR (anti-reflective) coating on the surface of the sensor’s seal glass to dramatically improve light collection efficiency, resulting in high sensitivity with low-noise performance and wide dynamic range.

Sony’s new a7R III also features a new front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor, as well as an updated BIONZ X processing-engine that boosts processing speed by approximately 1.8 times compared to the a7R II.

This new full-frame model was built without an optical low pass filter to maximise resolution, while also having the ability to output 14 bit RAW format even when shooting in silent or continuous mode.

The camera is equipped with an innovative five-axis optical image stabilisation system that has been fine-tuned to support its high-resolution shooting capacity, resulting in a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage, the world’s highest10 compensation performance for an image stabilisation system.

The innovative new a7R III full-frame mirrorless camera is equipped with a refined image processing system that allows it to shoot full 42.4MP images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking for up to 76 JPEG/RAW images or 28 uncompressed RAW images.

The upgraded focusing system of the a7R III is comprised of 399 focal-plane phase-detection AF points that cover approximately 68 per cent of the image area in both the horizontal and vertical directions. There is also 425 contrast AF points, an increase of 400 points compared to the a7R II.

The new a7R III is also capable as a video camera, offering 4K (3840×2160 pixels) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor.

A new HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) is available on the a7R III that supports an Instant HDR workflow, allowing HDR (HLG) compatible TV’s to playback beautiful, true-to-life 4K HDR imagery. Further, both S-Log2 and S-Log3 are available for increased colour grading flexibility. The camera can also record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100Mbps, allowing footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking.

The a7R III features an upgraded high-resolution, high-luminance Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder with approximately 3,686k dots for extremely accurate, true-to-life detail reproduction. The Tru-Finder, also found in the acclaimed Sony ?9 camera, utilises a ZEISS T Coating to greatly reduce reflections, and has a fluorine coating on the outer lens that repels dirt.

Technical Specifications

Sony a7R III

Lens compatibility: Sony E-mount lenses

Sensor type: 35mm full frame (35.9×24.0mm), Exmor R CMOS sensor

Number of pixels (effective): Approximately 42.4 megapixels

ISO Sensitivity (recommended exposure index): Still images ISO 100-32000 (Expandable to ISO 50 to 102400), AUTO (ISO 100-12800, selectable lower limit and upper limit), movies ISO 100-32000 equivalent, AUTO (ISO 100-12800, selectable lower limit and upper limit)

Battery life (still images): Approximately 530 shots (viewfinder)/approximately 650 shots (LCD monitor)

Viewfinder type: 1.3cm (0.5-type) electronic viewfinder (colour), Quad-VGA OLED

Type: 7.5cm (3.0-type) type TFT

Dimensions (W X H X D): Approximately 126.9mm x 95.6mm x 73.7mm