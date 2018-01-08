Taxi drivers submit petition to revive industry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Taxi drivers here jointly submitted a letter of petition to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, hoping that the state government will revive the taxi industry in Sarawak.

Receiving the petition, signed by 237 taxi drivers, was principal private secretary to the chief minister Ahmad Hazlan Ismawi during a peaceful assembly took place at the old State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

The four-page letter pointed out that the taxi industry in the city had taken a hit since the operation of e-hailing services namely Uber and Grab.

As such, taxi drivers here want the government to do away with some policies which have been regulating the industry.

Met at the assembly, Chong Foo Seng, who has been a taxi driver for 25 years said the income of taxi drivers had drastically reduced by 90 per cent since Uber and Grab came into the market.

He appealed to the government to come up with some win-win solution so that taxi drivers could survive the blow.

According to him, taxi operators have to send their vehicles for Puspakom inspection twice a year while such requirement is not imposed on Uber and Grab drivers.

“Our operating cost is higher than that of Uber and Grab drivers. We are not trying to make a scene here but seeking some win-win solution,” added Chong.