Warisan veep Peter Anthony’s remand extended five days

KOTA KINABALU: Businessman Datuk Peter Anthony’s remand to facilitate Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into a land deal in Tongod has been extended five days.

Magistrate Stephenie Sherron Abbie allowed the application for the extension of the Parti Warisan Sabah vice president’s remand to assist MACC in its investigation into the purchase of an oil palm plantation worth about RM155 million in the Tongod district involving Risda.

The application was made by MACC’s prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin here today.

Peter was detained by MACC on January 5 after his statement was taken with regards to the case. He was remanded three day from January 6 to assist in MACC investigation.

The Warisan vice president, who is a key ally of Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, has been under probe in connection with investigations into alleged siphoning of funds for Sabah rural projects that were channeled through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry when it was headed by Shafie as minister between 2010 and 2016.

On Jan 3, MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said that Anthony and a lawyer Michael Persius Ubu, 61, were needed to assist in its investigation into a land deal that was not related to previous cases being investigated. Michael has not presented himself to the commissioner as he is believed to be overseas.