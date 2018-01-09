Apply for Monsoon Season Aid by Jan 31 — Minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Rubber smallholders and tappers who have yet to apply for the Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) have been urged to do so before, or on Jan 31, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

In a statement yesterday, he said applications could be made online via the Malaysian Rubber Board’s (LGM) website at http://bmt.lgm.gov.my/Home/Application; or through the mobile application ‘LGM BMT’ available on the Google Play Store; or by submitting a BMT form at any regional or state LGM office.

According to Mah, the third BMT payment had been channelled by the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) and related agencies nationwide beginning Jan 1.

“The ministry and LGM always ensure that the distribution of BMT runs smoothly and reaches the target group,” he said, adding that in Budget 2017, the Government had announced BMT of RM200 for November and December 2017 as well as January 2018, benefiting some 440,000 smallholders and rubber tappers nationwide.

“The objective of the aid is to ensure the welfare of smallholders and rubber tappers during the monsoon season. The allocation provided for this purpose is RM261 million,” he said. — Bernama