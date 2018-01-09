Bogus cop arrested for allegedly performing anal sex on minor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police have apprehended a man who had allegedly posed as a member of the police force and performed anal sex on a minor last week.

According to Kuching District Police Chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, the 33-year-old suspect is believed to have performed the indecent act with the assistance of an accomplice near a school in Demak Laut.

“After the incident, the boy had sought assistance from his family and lodged a police report,” he told a press conference after the Kuching District Police monthly assembly at Kuching District Police headquarters here today.

“The suspect was caught on January 7 and further investigation found that he has previous record of drug related cases,” he added.

On another note, Abang Ahmad would like to remind motorcyclists to put on extra locks for their motorcycle, as thieves are now resorting to using van to steal motorcycles.

He also reminded motorcyclists not to make false police report on the lost of their motorcycles when in fact they were unable to pay for its monthly installments.

“We have found such cases before and they can be charged for making false report,” he said.

Earlier during the assembly, Abang Ahmad said an independent poll conducted recently by a body from University Utara Malaysia revealed that about 86.6 per cent of respondents felt that Kuching is safe.

“This shows confidence among the public towards the police in performing their duties and ensuring safety to the public,” he added.