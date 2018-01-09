CPO export duty removal lauded, but trade war brewing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: While most analysts have been fairly positive in the temporary crude palm oil (CPO) export duty removal that became effective yesterday, there were concerns over a possible trade war brewing with other palm oil producing countries.

To recap, the Malaysian government has announced a temporary suspension of the CPO export tax for three months, effective from January 8, 2018 to April 7, 2018.

According to Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research), the rationale for this is the reduce the current high palm oil stocks and lend support to CPO prices.

To note, CPO prices have fallen more than 10.7 per cent to the current level of RM2,517 per metric tonne (MT) since late October.

However, should Malaysia’s CPO inventory levels fall to 1.6 million tonnes, the export tax suspension will be lifted earlier.

“Though the new policy would benefit the Malaysian CPO exporters, it would also trigger trade protectionism amongst the (palm oil producing) countries,” said the research arm in a sector update.

Indonesia, in particular, as the world’s largest palm oil producer, may roll out some incentives to undercut CPO prices in order to push their palm oil exports.

If a trade war ends up occurring, PublicInvest Research said a recovery in CPO prices would likely be muted.

Nevertheless, analysts were overall still positive on the development as PublicInvest Research and MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) believe the temporary suspension of CPO export duty would give an overall boost to our palm oil exports supported by major consumers such as India and China will take this opportunity to buy more CPO from Malaysia.

“Palm oil inventory as shrunk in India as export to the country from Malaysia dropped 40 per cent month over month to 100,161 MT in December, 2017.

“This was caused by the country’s decision to raise its import duty on both crude and refined palm oil earlier in November, 2017.

“The demand from China is supported by pre-stocking activity ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration period in February,” said MIDF Research.

However that being said, PublicInvest Research pointed out that the development is not positive for all players as some downstream would experience higher input costs.

This comes as they are not able to ask for a cut in CPO prices that currently range from RM100 to 150 per MT when buying from the upstream players.

“This will result in a temporary margin pressure for the downstream plantation players,” said the research arm.

While both analysts are fairly positive on the export policy development, PublicInvest Research is maintaining its ‘neutral’ stance on the plantation sector with a CPO price outlook of RM2,500 per MT for 2018 as they believe that the support from the policy would be a short-lived joy.

On the other hand, MIDF Research is maintaining its ‘positive’ view on the sector with a higher CPO forecast of RM2,900 per MT for 2018.